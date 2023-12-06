Big blow for AEW! Bryan Danielson reportedly injured again

AEW suffered another major blow, as former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson, who recently returned from an injury, reportedly sustained another injury.

Since making his AEW debut in 2021, Bryan Danielson has participated in some of the best wrestling matches against some of the best talents. However, multiple injuries have continuously halted his momentum. The American Dragon suffered a forearm injury during his match against Kazuchika Okada at the Forbidden Door earlier this year.

The injury kept him out of AEW's biggest show, All In at Wembley. Following his return, Danielson suffered a horrible orbital bone injury after some time. Nonetheless, The American Dragon returned to action last week on Collision with an eye patch to protect his orbital bone.

Danielson defeated Eddie Kingston in another banger match to earn three points in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic tournament. On the Collision tapings in Montreal recently, Bryan wrestled Andrade El Idolo in his second match in the blue league.

Moreover, Danielson was seen bleeding during the match after Andrade poked his eye, according to a fan who shared a clip from the tapings on X/Twitter:

It remains to be revealed how severe the injury is and the consequences if it's the case. More updates on the same will be provided.

Bryan Danielson addressed his potential retirement

Following severe injuries, fans have been speculating that Bryan Danielson can be forced to retire. However, The American Dragon doesn't seem sure about that, as he said the following in an interview with Sports Illustrated recently:

"I don't think I'll ever reach a point where I declare I'm absolutely done," Danielson stated. "I want the ability to show up when I want to show up. Terry Funk is someone I always admired. He retired a million times, but he loved it so much he couldn't help but keep doing it. And he did it when he wanted. For me, it might be a couple times a year, or it might be years between matches."

Meanwhile, Bryan is currently a participant in the blue league of the ongoing Continental Classic, and it remains to be seen if he wins the tournament.

