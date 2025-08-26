  • home icon
  Bryan Danielson tipped to start a new full-time role in AEW by wrestling expert amid uncertain future

Bryan Danielson tipped to start a new full-time role in AEW by wrestling expert amid uncertain future

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 26, 2025 02:18 GMT
Bryan Danielson is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: AEW
Bryan Danielson is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: AEW's X]

Bryan Danielson ended his full-time wrestling career in AEW at WrestleDream last year. Fans have been wondering when he will make his grand comeback in the squared circle. After a long hiatus, he returned last month at All In: Texas and even took a few bumps, which raised expectations among fans, but there is still no update on his in-ring return.

While The American Dragon is sidelined due to a neck injury, he has been making appearances at different events. He was recently brought in as a commentator at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Fans loved to hear a fresh voice at the commentary desk.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, popular journalist Dave Meltzer commented on Bryan Danielson's commentary. He said that the former AEW World Champion has different yet great points and should become a full-time commentator.

“Bryan Danielson should be out there, he brings all the stuff that I always think that they’re missing. He just does a great job. It’s not just the stories, the things that he explains so good are the subtleties of the match, the strategies of the match," he said. [H/T - Drainmaker's X]
Bryan Danielson was ready to retire before his last match

The American Dragon had been in pain for the past few months ahead of his retirement contest.

While speaking on Sun Sport News, Bryan revealed that he was ready to hang up his boots even before WrestleDream due to immense suffering. Despite the pain, he continued to wrestle and finished his committed dates.

“I was ready to be done. At that point, my neck had been really bad for six-plus months, causing me tremendous pain. I wasn’t sure I could do what I was being asked to do in the match," he said.

It will be interesting to see if the former AEW World Champion ever comes out of retirement.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Neda Ali
