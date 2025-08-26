Bryan Danielson tipped to start a new full-time role in AEW by wrestling expert amid uncertain future

Bryan Danielson ended his full-time wrestling career in AEW at WrestleDream last year. Fans have been wondering when he will make his grand comeback in the squared circle. After a long hiatus, he returned last month at All In: Texas and even took a few bumps, which raised expectations among fans, but there is still no update on his in-ring return.While The American Dragon is sidelined due to a neck injury, he has been making appearances at different events. He was recently brought in as a commentator at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Fans loved to hear a fresh voice at the commentary desk.While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, popular journalist Dave Meltzer commented on Bryan Danielson's commentary. He said that the former AEW World Champion has different yet great points and should become a full-time commentator.“Bryan Danielson should be out there, he brings all the stuff that I always think that they’re missing. He just does a great job. It’s not just the stories, the things that he explains so good are the subtleties of the match, the strategies of the match,&quot; he said. [H/T - Drainmaker's X]Bryan Danielson was ready to retire before his last matchThe American Dragon had been in pain for the past few months ahead of his retirement contest.While speaking on Sun Sport News, Bryan revealed that he was ready to hang up his boots even before WrestleDream due to immense suffering. Despite the pain, he continued to wrestle and finished his committed dates.“I was ready to be done. At that point, my neck had been really bad for six-plus months, causing me tremendous pain. I wasn’t sure I could do what I was being asked to do in the match,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see if the former AEW World Champion ever comes out of retirement.