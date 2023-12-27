Bryan Danielson vows to break reported WWE target's arm

Bryan Danielson is scheduled to face an NJPW star at the WrestleKingdom 18 event. The star is none other than Kuzuchika Okada.

Recently, it was disclosed that Kazuchika Okada's contract with NJPW is expiring in 2024. Following that, reports surfaced that WWE was interested in the 36-year-old star.

On a Dynamite episode in October, Kazuchika Okada injured Bryan Danielson's orbital bone during a tag team match.

While speaking in the latest New Japan Pro Wrestling Interview, the American Dragon revealed that he would break Okada's arm and test his wrestling skills without his biggest armament.

"My goal is legitimately to break Okada's right arm. Then we're going to see how good he is because the true test of how good somebody is, when you take away their best weapon. You can take away my arm, my eye and I'm still better than 99.9% of the wrestlers on planet Earth," said Bryan Danielson.

The latter also stated that by breaking his right arm, he would prevent Okada from using his finisher, the Rainmaker.

"Okada, I'm going to break your arm and take away your best weapon and let's see if you're even in the top 50%. Okada.. at Wrestle Kingdom, it's going to be an Eye for an Eye and an Arm for an Arm. I'm breaking your right arm. I'm going to stop you from using the Rainmaker. We're going to see if you're the next Antonio Inoki or if you're just another wannabe," he added.

Bryan Danielson threatened to fine Rocky Romero

Since it has been disclosed that Bryan Danielson was involved in the Disciplinary Committee that fired CM Punk, jokes about him fining wrestlers for any errant behavior have become a running gag.

Recently, Danielson tweeted about fining Rocky Romero for wearing an eye patch without injuring his orbital bone.

"Rocky is getting fined for wearing an eyepatch without breaking his orbital bone!" wrote Danielson.

In his recent bout on Collision, the American Dragon battled Claudio Castagnoli in a fierce clash that ended in a draw.

