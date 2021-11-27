"It just never happened" – 4-time WWE Champion wanted WrestleMania match against CM Punk

Bryan Danielson recently revealed that he always wanted to have a match against CM Punk on WWE WrestleMania.

Bryan Danielson and CM Punk aren't strangers. They have a history dating back to their time on the independent circuit. In 2021, after signing to WWE, they started a rivalry revolving around the WWE Championship. Punk's wife, AJ Lee, played a pivotal role in the storyline. Bryan and Punk fought a series of clashes, but none took place around the WrestleMania season.

The company could have booked a clash between the two on the biggest stage, but Punk's sudden exit from WWE made it a far-off possibility.

While speaking on Casual Conversations, Bryan Danielson said he's open to the idea of teaming up with The Straight Edge Superstar again. The 40-year old star believes he missed out on an opportunity to have a WrestleMania program with Punk:

"I think both of those are really exciting to me (on teaming up with CM Punk). Because you also mentioned two teams that I would love to do, like, a serious program with, not just a one-off thing, but just, like, okay, and who better to team with than Punk? I've always kind of thought this, and I've said this even when I was in WWE. It felt to me, like, Punk and I were destined to do a WrestleMania match. And then it just never happened. It just felt like, man, it's so perfect, and it makes so much sense that we would have this WrestleMania. He and I would have this WrestleMania match against each other, and never happened."

Now that both men are once again working in AEW, The American Dragon is hopeful of rekindling rivalry with CM Punk somewhere down the road.

Danielson also stated that he'd like to battle Punk to determine the real best in the world in the business.

CM Punk recently kickstarted a rivalry with MJF on AEW Dynamite

It may be a while before fans get to see CM Punk vs. Bryan Danielson again but, as of now, the former is entangled in a heated feud with MJF. Both men recently exchanged a heated war of words that saw them name-dropped multiple WWE stars, either directly or indirectly, during the segment.

It arguably became one of the best promo-cut altercations of the decade, lasting nearly 20 minutes. Fans are thrilled to see what the company has in store for them moving forward as the rivalry picks up steam.

