"I hope Cody Rhodes throws him off the ladder next week" - Former WWE Champion launches a scathing attack at Sammy Guevara

Bryan Danielson has made it clear whose side he would be on during Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara's Ladder match for the unified TNT Championship at next week's AEW Dynamite: Beach Break.

On the latest edition of the Wednesday night show, the TNT Champion made his AEW return and delivered a memorable promo. In the final moments of the segment, Cody climbed the ladder placed in the middle of the ring and challenged The Spanish God for a match at the Beach Break special.

Later, interim TNT Champion Sammy Guevara accepted the challenge in his typical fashion of showing placards with his words imprinted on them. This prompted an interesting response from The American Dragon, who tweeted that Guevara's "penmanship" was no good.

Furthermore, Danielson added that he wished Cody threw Guevara off from top of the latter during their match. Check out the former WWE Champion's tweet below:

"Even Sammy’s penmanship sucks. I hope @CodyRhodes throws him off the ladder next week," tweeted Bryan Danielson.

Bryan Danielson @bryandanielson Even Sammy’s penmanship sucks. I hope @CodyRhodes throws him off the ladder next week. Even Sammy’s penmanship sucks. I hope @CodyRhodes throws him off the ladder next week.

Sammy Guevara and Cody Rhodes were earlier scheduled to wrestle at AEW Battle of the Belts for the latter's TNT Championship. However, Cody withdrew from the show owing to a medical issue, resulting in his brother, Dustin, replacing him.

Who will walk out as TNT Champion at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break?

It's safe to say Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara's match next week would keep fans invested for more than one reason. Though the in-ring action is sure to be spectacular, it'll be interesting to see how All Elite Wrestling books the match's finish considering Cody is currently a free agent.

Denise Salcedo @_denisesalcedo



-- TNT Championship Ladder Match: Sammy Guevara vs Cody Rhodes

-- Lights Out Match: Adam Cole vs Orange Cassidy

-- Chris Jericho,Santana & Ortiz vs Daniel Garcia & 2Point0

-- Red Velvet vs Leyla Hirsch Matches announced for #AEWDynamite Beach Break next week:-- TNT Championship Ladder Match: Sammy Guevara vs Cody Rhodes-- Lights Out Match: Adam Cole vs Orange Cassidy-- Chris Jericho,Santana & Ortiz vs Daniel Garcia & 2Point0-- Red Velvet vs Leyla Hirsch Matches announced for #AEWDynamite Beach Break next week:-- TNT Championship Ladder Match: Sammy Guevara vs Cody Rhodes -- Lights Out Match: Adam Cole vs Orange Cassidy -- Chris Jericho,Santana & Ortiz vs Daniel Garcia & 2Point0-- Red Velvet vs Leyla Hirsch https://t.co/RyztVPlsuH

The TNT Champion's deal expired sometime at the end of 2021, and since then, he has been working as a free agent for the promotion. If he doesn't end up signing a new contract until next Wednesday, there's a chance Tony Khan and co could book the match in favor of Sammy Guevara.

On the other hand, if Cody Rhodes inks a new deal, he'll be the favorite to win ahead of a marquee title defense at Revolution 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who's your pick between Cody and Guevara to win the unified TNT Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could MJF go to WWE? Check out what two former WCW Champions think here

Edited by Kaushik Das