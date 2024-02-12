Bryan Danielson wants rubber match against a major star: "I say we do two out of three falls somewhere on neutral ground"

Top AEW star Bryan Danielson revealed he wants a rubber match against a major star and suggested that the contest should take place on neutral ground.

The talent Danielson was referring to is none other than NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. The American Dragon defeated the 36-year-old Englishman at AEW WrestleDream in October 2023. They had a rematch at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka, Japan, on February 11, 2024, where Sabre Jr. avenged the previous loss by pinning the former WWE Champion.

In his backstage interview after the match, Bryan Danielson stated that he was interested in facing the TMDK member in a Two out of Three Falls bout. He also sent a message to wrestling promoters, encouraging them to book the rubber match between the two men.

"I didn't tap out, but, uh, he caught me, you know? To be fair... I'm gonna give myself the benefit of the doubt, I think I might want one more. I beat him in AEW, he beat me in New Japan. I say we do two out of three falls somewhere on neutral ground. I'll leave it at that. Let's find a promoter. Any promoter in the world who wants to do a two out of three falls match with me and Zack Sabre Jr., we'll find a way to get it done," said Danielson. [From 01:42 to 02:14]

Bryan Danielson claims that Zack Sabre Jr. is the best technical wrestler in the world

Bryan Danielson made headlines when he left WWE to join AEW in 2021. Since becoming All Elite, Danielson has featured in several dream matches against opponents, including Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, MJF, and Swerve Strickland.

Through AEW's working relationship with NJPW, Danielson has faced several talents from the Tokyo-based promotion, including Minoru Suzuki, former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, and former NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr.

Danielson defeated Sabre Jr. at the AEW WrestleDream. He recently lost in a rematch between the two men at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka on February 11, 2024.

In a postmatch interview backstage, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion voiced his praise for Sabre Jr., complimenting his talent and calling him the best technical wrestler he had ever worked in the ring with.

"The best technical wrestler in the world, it's not me anymore. It's Zack Sabre Jr. I hope the Japanese fans appreciate every time they get to see him. Because that kid.. no, no, no, scratch that, he's not a kid anymore.. That man, is special. And I felt how special he was in the ring tonight.. Just to think, of all the people I've spent time in the ring with, [it's] Zack Sabre Jr. is the best technical wrestler I've ever been in the ring with." [From 01:00 to 01:36]

Bryan Danielson is scheduled to challenge Eddie Kingston for the AEW Continental Crown Championship at the Revolution 2024 pay-per-view.

