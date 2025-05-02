Bryan Danielson will build AEW around 4 stars if he replaces Tony Khan, names revealed

Former WWE World Champion, Bryan Danielson opened up on who he would build AEW around if he were in Tony Khan's position. The American Dragon mentioned four top names, along with some young stars.

Bryan Danielson is considered one of the greatest wrestlers of this generation and is currently signed to AEW. However, The American Dragon retired from full-time wrestling after losing his World title at WrestleDream 2024. Bryan recently confirmed that he is involved with the company in some backstage roles.

During a recent interview with The Daily Star, Danielson was asked who he would pick in AEW to build the company around if he replaced Tony Khan as the creative head. The American Dragon named Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, and Swerve Strickland as the four top stars, along with some younger stars as well:

"At this stage, gosh, I'd want Will Ospreay for sure. I'd want Swerve Strickland. I'm going to say four. Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega. I would want to kind of base my company around, those four people. Then there's younger people who- there's MJF, there's Hangman [Page]. There's like these people who I would want in the picture. Zack Sabre Jr. I would, I would get, because that's my jam," Bryan said. [H/T Cultaholic]

AEW star called Bryan Danielson an idiot for his top four picks

AEW star Ricochet didn't seem too pleased with Bryan Danielson not mentioning his name when asked about the four names he would build the company around. Reacting to The American Dragon's picks on X, Ricochet called Danielson an "idiot," probably because he wasn't mentioned:

"I knew @bryandanielson was an idiot."

Ricochet has been portraying a heel character on TV as well as on social media and has been making controversial comments since joining AEW. Only time will tell if The American Dragon will respond to Ricochet.

