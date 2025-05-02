"I knew Bryan Danielson was an idiot" - AEW star's blatant showcase of disrespect

Bryan Danielson was called an idiot by an AEW star in what was a shocking revelation. This star is likely to be disliked by fans even more after this.

Danielson is one of the most beloved stars in the wrestling world, and all the wrestlers love him regardless of their affiliation to a company. So it definitely came as a surprise when AEW star Ricochet called Bryan an idiot.

Ricochet has taken to his heel persona like a duck to water and has been thriving in it. He has not limited himself to being a heel inside the ring. The star has also taken it outside the ring on social media.

A fan page posted a quote from Bryan in which he stated he would build the company around stars like Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, Jon Moxley, and Kenny Omega. Ricochet took exception to that and hit back, saying:

“I knew @bryandanielson was an idiot.”

Tony Khan wants Ricochet to stay with AEW forever

Considering how Ricochet has taken to being a heel and making himself relevant, he has been the name on the lips of wrestling fans worldwide.

Now, All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has revealed how happy he is to have Ricochet working for him, expressing his hope to keep him around forever. Speaking with Z100 New York, Tony said:

“I’m proud that AEW has Ricochet on our roster for years to come and hopefully forever because that guy is a star. I love working with him and I think Trevor is one of the best wrestlers on the planet right now.”

The fact that Ricochet has received such a seal of approval from his boss is a testament to his talent and how he is respected. It will be interesting to see what kind of plans Tony Khan has for the former WWE star.

