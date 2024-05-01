Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay's match from AEW Dynasty termed "perfect" by wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

A veteran considers Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay's showdown from AEW Dynasty a "perfect" match.

Bill Apter is the latest to weigh in on Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay's match from Dynasty. After Danielson confronted Ospreay following his match against Kyle Fletcher, it didn't take long for a dream match to be set up. This was one of the most highly anticipated matches on the card at Dynasty due to their different in-ring styles.

Their bout lived up to expectations as both men put on a masterclass. In the end, it was Will Ospreay who got the better of Danielson and picked up the win. During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter called their encounter a "perfect" match:

"It was a classic match. It was old school Bryan Danielson against more of a new school only because we haven't seen him as much. He spent so much time in Japan against Will Ospreay. It was a perfect matchup. The fans were very hyped for it and those fans were not disappointed whatsoever." [1:53 - 2:13]

Brie Garcia provided a health update about her husband Bryan Danielson

Towards the closing moments of Danielson's match with Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty, he was dropped on his neck. After the match was over, it appeared that he was in severe pain. Even Ospreay went to check on Danielson after the match.

During a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Brie Garcia provided a health update about Bryan saying that he's good:

"I think everyone knows, he [Bryan Danielson] did fall on his neck. He's good, [it’s] not like anything where he is out of the ring and getting surgery. He landed on it a certain way. You wrestle hard and unfortunately, he's going to be 43 on May 22, your body does things."

It remains to be seen when The American Dragon will fully recover and return to the ring again.

