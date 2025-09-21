"Bryan don’t care" - Fans react after Bryan Danielson namedrops top WWE Superstar during AEW show

Bryan Danielson unexpectedly namedropped a top WWE name ahead of AEW's latest pay-per-view event, All Out : Toronto. The latter, Randy Orton, was last seen in action almost a couple of weeks ago. The American Dragon has been retired from in-ring competition since losing his AEW World Championship to his traitorous former ally Jon Moxley at last year's WrestleDream. He returned this year at All In : Texas to cost The One True King his title alongside Darby Allin, and although it appears that he is done inside the squared circle, he has taken up a new role on the All Elite Wrestling announcers' desk. Bryan performed commentary on the Tony Khan-led promotion's latest international pay-per-view, All Out : Toronto. During the Zero Hour pre-show prior to the event, Danielson heaped praise on his former rival, WWE legend Randy Orton, complimenting The Viper for being on top of his game even at his age. He also alluded to Orton's success as WWE's youngest World Heavyweight Champion while comparing The Apex Predator to budding AEW star Kyle Fletcher.Fans quickly flocked to X/Twitter to share their reactions to Bryan Danielson mentioning Randy Orton on AEW programming. A couple of users pointed to co-host RJ City's reaction to the namedrop, while most others acknowledged and praised the erstwhile Daniel Bryan for freely discussing his former colleague. The_Face_Turn @The_Face_TurnLINKBryan don’t care I love itCharles &quot;The Cock&quot; Cochran @c_25_23LINKBryan is my favorite WWE markBalorclub2435 @balorclub2435LINKRJ panicked like he was about to get RKO'd 😭Brandy Burris @MrsBurris12LINKRJ looked uncomfortable when he mentioned Randy and WWE lol.Br01🩺 @Brd01234LINKBryan is not about to fined by anyone lol. He is the AEW disciplinary committee himself!Chris @themightylexarLINKWWE is always on their mindsOrton and Bryan squared off numerous times during the latter's past stint in the Stamford-based company. Match results for AEW All OutAll Elite Wrestling held the 2025 edition of All Out in the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada this Saturday. The main card of the pay-per-view featured ten high-profile matches, the outcomes of which have been listed below: Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defeated FTREddie Kingston defeated Big BillMark Briscoe defeated MJF [Tables N' Thumbtacks Match]Ricochet and The Gates of Agony defeated The Hurt SyndicateMercedes Mone (c) defeated Riho [TBS Championship Match]Kazuchika Okada (c) defeated Konosuke Takeshita and Mascara Dorada [AEW Unified Championship Match]Jon Moxley defeated Darby Allin [Coffin Match]Kris Statlander defeated Jamie Hayter, Thekla and Toni Storm (c) [Women's World Championship Match]Brodido (c) defeated JetSpeed, The Young Bucks and Hechicero/Josh Alexander [World Tag Team Championship Four-Way Ladder Match]Hangman Adam Page (c) defeated Kyle Fletcher [Men's World Championship Match]It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and his creative has planned next moving forward on All Elite programming.