  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Rhea Ripley
  • Buddy Matthews has a 4-word response to Rhea Ripley's graphic WrestleMania injury post

Buddy Matthews has a 4-word response to Rhea Ripley's graphic WrestleMania injury post

By Muhammad Hamza
Modified Apr 22, 2025 16:05 GMT
Rhea Ripley is a former Women
Buddy Matthews (left); Rhea Ripley (right)! [Images from Buddy's IG & WWE.com]

Former WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley's husband, Buddy Matthews, recently sent a message to The Eradicator after WrestleMania 41. Buddy is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

At WrestleMania 41, Mami battled IYO SKY and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship. However, Ripley failed to capture the Women's World Championship as SKY pinned The EST to retain her title. The match left some brutal marks on Ripley's face.

On Instagram, Mami showed off her bruised eye, and the post was met with an interesting comment from her husband, Buddy Matthews.

"Still se*y as f*ck!!!!!" he wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out The Eradicator's post HERE.

youtube-cover
Ad

Vince Russo slams the outcome of Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania 41 match

Ahead of the Triple Threat Match between IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair at The Show of Shows, many believed a title change could happen, with some suggesting Ripley was the favorite to walk out of Las Vegas as champion.

Speaking on the post-WrestleMania Night Two show on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed The Genius of The Sky had the least amount of personality in the Triple Threat Match. He further praised Ripley and Bianca for their looks and character work and slammed the outcome of the match.

Ad
"I don't care how good a wrestler IYO SKY is. You've got three women in this match, and the one with the least amount of personality comes out the victor. How does that work? You've got Rhea, who's got a great character and a great look. You've got Bianca Belair, great character, great look. The one with the least amount of personality and charisma wins the match. Okay, great!" he said. [From 16:13 to 16:45]
Ad
youtube-cover

We will have to wait and see how things unfold in the coming weeks on WWE RAW.

About the author
Muhammad Hamza

Muhammad Hamza

Twitter icon

Muhammad Hamza is a top contributor to Sportskeeda's AEW news writing team.

Hamza has been watching wrestling passionately since 2009 and loves to write stories about it now.

Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications