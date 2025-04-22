Buddy Matthews has a 4-word response to Rhea Ripley's graphic WrestleMania injury post

Former WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley's husband, Buddy Matthews, recently sent a message to The Eradicator after WrestleMania 41. Buddy is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

At WrestleMania 41, Mami battled IYO SKY and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship. However, Ripley failed to capture the Women's World Championship as SKY pinned The EST to retain her title. The match left some brutal marks on Ripley's face.

On Instagram, Mami showed off her bruised eye, and the post was met with an interesting comment from her husband, Buddy Matthews.

"Still se*y as f*ck!!!!!" he wrote.

Ad

Trending

Check out The Eradicator's post HERE.

Ad

Vince Russo slams the outcome of Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania 41 match

Ahead of the Triple Threat Match between IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair at The Show of Shows, many believed a title change could happen, with some suggesting Ripley was the favorite to walk out of Las Vegas as champion.

Speaking on the post-WrestleMania Night Two show on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed The Genius of The Sky had the least amount of personality in the Triple Threat Match. He further praised Ripley and Bianca for their looks and character work and slammed the outcome of the match.

Ad

"I don't care how good a wrestler IYO SKY is. You've got three women in this match, and the one with the least amount of personality comes out the victor. How does that work? You've got Rhea, who's got a great character and a great look. You've got Bianca Belair, great character, great look. The one with the least amount of personality and charisma wins the match. Okay, great!" he said. [From 16:13 to 16:45]

Ad

We will have to wait and see how things unfold in the coming weeks on WWE RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Muhammad Hamza Muhammad Hamza is a top contributor to Sportskeeda's AEW news writing team.



Hamza has been watching wrestling passionately since 2009 and loves to write stories about it now. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.