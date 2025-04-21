  • home icon
  WWE veteran super unhappy with IYO SKY retaining her title at WrestleMania 41: "One with the least amount of personality" (Exclusive)

WWE veteran super unhappy with IYO SKY retaining her title at WrestleMania 41: "One with the least amount of personality" (Exclusive)

By Kaushik Das
Modified Apr 21, 2025 07:35 GMT
The Genius of the Sky at WrestleMania 41 [Image via wwe.com]
IYO SKY successfully defended her WWE Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41. But Vince Russo has a major issue with her booking at The Showcase of The Immortals.

SKY, Ripley, and Belair kicked off the in-ring action on Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 41. It was an action-packed match, and all three women came close to walking away with the gold at one point or the other.

In the end, Bianca Belair connected with the KOD on Rhea Ripley, but IYO SKY had the last laugh as she hit the Over the Moonsault on The EST of WWE to pick up the pinfall victory.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's post-WrestleMania 41 Night Two show on WrestleBinge, Vince Russo said that the star with the "least amount of personality and charisma" won the Triple Threat match at The Show of Shows.

"I don't care how good a wrestler IYO SKY is. You've got three women in this match, and the one with the least amount of personality comes out the victor. How does that work? You've got Rhea Ripley, who's got a great character, a great look. You've got Bianca Belair, great character, great look. The one with the least amount of personality and charisma wins the match. Okay, great!" said Vince Russo. [From 16:13 to 16:45]
It will be interesting to see how Triple H books IYO SKY in the weeks following WWE WrestleMania 41. Could Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair challenge her for another match? Only time will tell.

If you use the quote from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Kaushik Das

Kaushik is an avid sports lover that likes to write about football, AEW, WWE, and other sports. He has been with Sportskeeda since 2019 in various roles such as writer, editor, and currently, Assistant Content Manager (AEW).

When not drowned in watching sports, Kaushik likes to catch up on anime and read mangas like One Piece, Black Clover, Boruto, and much more!!

Edited by Harish Raj S
