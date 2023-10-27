Buddy Matthews, Andrade, and many current AEW stars send heartfelt birthday tributes to CM Punk

Former WWE and AEW world champion CM Punk received heartfelt birthday wishes from the likes of Buddy Matthews, Andrade, and more All Elite stars.

CM Punk has divided the wrestling community due to his recent drama. Many people still love him, while others despise him, as the Second City Saint continues to be a polarizing figure. Despite what you think about Punk, his influence on the pro wrestling industry a decade ago can never be denied.

After being absent from the wrestling scene for over seven years, the Best in the World made his triumphant AEW debut back in 2021. However, things went south, and Punk was eventually fired by Tony Khan recently for his alleged backstage actions at the "All In" event in Wembley.

Meanwhile, the Voice of the Voiceless is enjoying sitting at home amid WWE return rumors, and it was his birthday recently as well. Despite his AEW debacle, some wrestlers in the company still like him, as they sent their heartfelt messages to the Best in the World on his birthday.

AEW stars who sent out their wishes through Instagram stories include Dax Harwood, Andrade El Idolo, Danhausen, Buddy Matthews, and Diamante. Punk reposted all the birthday wishes from All Elite wrestlers on his Instagram as well. The birthday wishes can be checked below:

AEW stars Dax Harwood, Andrade, Danhausen, Brody King, and Diamante wish CM Punk a happy birthday

CM Punk broke his silence on the WWE return rumors

It's no secret that CM Punk is heavily rumored to make his WWE return at Survivor Series in Chicago. Speaking to 670 The Score recently, Punk joked that the tickets for the Chicago PLE had been sold out when he was asked about a possible appearance. He further stated the following:

"I don't want to burst anybody's bubble. I'm kind of just sitting at home and enjoying this beautiful Chicago weather. I have an injury in the family. My dog [Larry] blew his dog ACL. I'm literally just spending my time with him. I know that sounds crazy, but he is my son, and I take care of him and treat him as such." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Well, there have been teases here and there that indicate that the Second City Saint is indeed going to return. However, it remains to be seen if the rumors actually turn out to be true and whether WWE is hiding the big surprise.

