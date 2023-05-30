Buddy Matthews has a cheeky reaction to Rhea Ripley saying she and Dominik Mysterio are over in WWE and AEW

Buddy Matthews seems less than thrilled that Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were referenced on last night's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. He took to Twitter to express his thoughts about the situation.

At Double or Nothing 2023, The Acclaimed and Daddy A$$ answered the House of Black's open challenge for a shot at the AEW Trios Championships. As usual, Max Caster rapped on his way to the ring. Only this time, he referenced Buddy Matthews' real-life girlfriend, WWE star Rhea Ripley, and her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio.

Ripley then tweeted that she and Dominik are over in both companies. Matthews later responded to this, noting that The Acclaimed made the on-screen couple more popular during their own TV time.

"Yes, yes you are! Congratulations! They made you more famous during their TV time. :)," tweeted Matthews.

The Twitter interaction between Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews.

The AEW star has since deleted the tweet. Alternatively, the "they" Matthews could be referring to is WWE management. The Judgment Day members regularly receive plenty of TV time and have become extremely popular as a result.

Perhaps Buddy Matthews' tweet targeted Tony Khan and the AEW higher-ups more than The Acclaimed and is a subtle plea for a more prominent role on the product.

Both Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews were victorious this weekend

The House of Black managed to hold onto their AEW Trios Championships at Double or Nothing on Sunday. Despite Max Caster's best efforts, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn could not win in this back-and-forth affair.

On the other side of the promotional divide, the SmackDown Women's Champion had little trouble disposing of her challenger at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. With the aid of Dominik Mysterio, The Eradicator defeated Natalya relatively easily.

b🐿 @rheashorror the world doesn’t deserve rhea ripley but rhea ripley deserves the world the world doesn’t deserve rhea ripley but rhea ripley deserves the world https://t.co/JAdTTBAJw8

Matthews and Ripley continue to soar in their respective careers. With both stars holding gold in separate promotions, the future looks bright for this power couple.

Poll : 0 votes