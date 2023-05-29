Rhea Ripley reacts to top AEW star namedropping Dominik Mysterio at Double or Nothing

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley reacted to The Acclaimed mentioning Dominik Mysterio during their rap at AEW Double or Nothing.

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn took on The House of Black at the recently concluded AEW pay-per-view. Before the match, Max Caster dissed Buddy Matthews, who is Rhea's real-life boyfriend, in his typical rap way, mentioning the on-screen relationship between Mami and her fellow Judgment Day star.

The incident caused a significant buzz in the wrestling world, with many sharing their responses on social media. Rhea Ripley was not far behind as she took to Twitter to share her thoughts. The SmackDown Women's Champion took pride in the fact that she and Dom are over in two top wrestling companies.

The Acclaimed, however, could not get into the mind of The House of the Black as the villainous stable once again picked up the victory to retain the AEW Trios Championship.

In case you missed it, you can check out the complete AEW Double or Nothing results and highlights by clicking here.

Dominik Mysterio assisted Rhea Ripley in her recent dominant victory

Rhea Ripley has been unstoppable in WWE over the last year. After an emphatic match, she captured the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. She has defended the title on a couple of occasions since then, registering a dominant win on each instance.

The Eradicator was in action at WWE's recently concluded Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia, where she put the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Natalya. However, the match did not last long as Dominik Mysterio distracted the Queen of Harts, allowing Rhea to deliver the Riptide and secure a victory in 69 seconds.

The duo of Rhea and Dominik has been a menace for the rest of the WWE roster. Despite being in a real-life relationship with Buddy Matthews, Rhea has maintained kayfabe and always highlights her relationship with Dom on social media.

Dominik Mysterio has flourished as a heel since joining forces with Mami and Co. on Judgment Day. The 26-year-old has reportedly impressed backstage people with his recent performances and is also likely to be included in this year's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Poll : 0 votes