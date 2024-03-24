Buddy Matthews has a four-word reaction to Rhea Ripley's viral Stink Face

AEW star Buddy Matthews and WWE star Rhea Ripley make up one of pro wrestling's most beloved couples. The grapplers are going viral this afternoon for Ripley's Stink Face and Matthews' response.

Saturday's WWE live event in Springfield, IL saw The Eradicator retain the Women's World Championship over Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat match. The bout went viral after Ripley punished Jax by borrowing a move from Rikishi - the infamous Stink Face. She ended up getting the pin on The Irresistible Force to win the match.

Matthews took to X (formerly Twitter) this afternoon to respond to a clip of the Stink Face. He made a suggestive comment about extracurricular activities with his wrestler fiancée.

"Weekly occurence for me! [drooling face emoji]," Buddy Matthews wrote in response to the clip.

Matthews and Ripley have been in a relationship since 2022. The Australian stars have been engaged to be married since last August, but they have not announced a date yet.

Rhea Ripley on her wedding and possibly reality TV show with Buddy Matthews

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews are a rare pro wrestling couple as they bring together the worlds of AEW and WWE.

The Aussie wrestlers have been together for two years now, and they have been engaged for one. The Judgment Day member recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online and confirmed that they are still working on setting a date for the wedding.

Ripley also commented on a potential reality show focusing on her relationship with the House of Black member, but wondered if it might be too boring while speaking of themselves as a regular couple with mundane lives.

"Yeah, I feel like it would be very interesting to see our lives, but at the same time it would be very boring, because we're very boring people. Like, all we do is go to work, we come home, we go to the gym, and then we go home, and that's it," Rhea Ripley said. [From 1:18 - 1:33]

Ripley is currently scheduled to defend the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL. Her opponent will be Becky Lynch, and this will be their first official WWE TV match on the main roster.

