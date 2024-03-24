Rhea Ripley shares cheeky message after stealing WWE legend's move

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has shared a cheeky message after performing a Hall of Famer's signature move on her long-time rival, Nia Jax.

On the most recent Road to WrestleMania show in Springfield, Illinois, Rhea Ripley retained her Women's World Title in a triple-threat match against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. In a spot during the contest, The Judgment Day member used Rikishi's popular move, The Stinkface, on Jax.

The Eradicator recently took to Instagram to share a cheeky message after the show. The Women's World Champion posted a clip of herself performing the move and sent a message to Jax.

Check out Rhea Ripley's Instagram post below:

"Payback’s a Peach… You’re welcome Nia 😈," she wrote.

Bayley sends a message to Rhea Ripley ahead of WrestleMania XL

Bayley won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match and announced she would challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL. The 34-year-old has the herculean task of fighting her former stablemate at The Show of Shows.

During an interview with Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail Sports, the inaugural Women's Grand Slam Champion was asked about Ripley saying that her match against Becky Lynch deserved a main event spot on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Bayley praised Ripley and Lynch before pointing out that The Eradicator is too young and can headline 'Mania some other year. She further claimed her match against SKY deserves the main event spot instead.

"Becky has had an insane career already and Rhea [Ripley], her rise has been so quick. Fans love her. But she's still so young. Rhea, you got time to main event WrestleMania some other time, because this year is mine and IYO's year. This year has been The Role Model's year, starting at Royal Rumble, okay? And I've been doing this for a long time, and I've been fighting for this for a long time," she said.

Expand Tweet

With WWE Superstars like The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins set to compete in highly anticipated matches, it remains to be seen if any Women's Title matches headline the show.

Which match should be the main event of this year's WrestleMania? Bayley vs. IYO SKY or Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch? Click on the discuss button to share your thoughts.