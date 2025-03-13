Buddy Matthews reacts to real-life friends' AEW debuts

Buddy Matthews has been out of in-ring action since AEW Grand Slam: Australia. However, a moment of pride stood out for him on the latest edition of Dynamite, and he instantly reacted.

Ad

In addition to former TNA X Division Champion "Speedball" Mike Bailey making his AEW debut, another tag team made a surprise appearance. AEW's newly formed faction, The Opps (Samoa Joe, HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata) faced The Parea and Vinny Pacifico. The Parea is an Australian tag team comprising Eli Theseus and Gabriel Aeros.

They debuted on Riot City Wrestling (RCW) in 2016 and competed in independent promotions. RCW is also home to many Australian talents, including Rhea Ripley before her big move to WWE. Theseus and Aeros are often spotted with AEW star Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley on their social media posts. From pranks to common outings together, the four have bonded over time.

Ad

Trending

After their AEW debut match, Matthews shared an Instagram story expressing pride.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

"Remember what the mission is! Execute on opportunities," he wrote.

Buddy Matthews reacted to Vinny Pacifico and The Parea's AEW debut on Dynamite [Screenshot via Instagram]

The AEW star faced Kazuchika Okada in the Grand Slam main event for the AEW Continental Championship. At Revolution, Hounds of Hell member Brody King failed to capture the title. It could be a reason for Matthews to lose his cool and distance himself from the group. If this bodes well, another tag team, The Parea, could back him up.

Ad

Buddy Matthews addressed potential AEW exit after Malakai Black

In late February, Buddy Matthews shared an image of his injured foot bandaged up. He has not confirmed a potential return date or recovery period. After the Grand Slam match, he was seen limping while making his exit.

After Malakai Black's departure from AEW, The House of Black and its remaining members formed a new stable, The Hounds of Hell. Rumors ran rampant that Buddy Matthews was leaving for WWE. The 36-year-old dismissed them, claiming social media was instigating issues that were not prevalent.

Ad

Matthews signed with WWE in 2013 and left in 2021. During that time, he actively competed in the cruiserweight division and was involved in feuds with Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio.

Before his AEW absence, tension was teased between Brody King and him, potentially threatening the new faction leader. Matthews has never won a singles title on the promotion. He has one reign as Trios Champions with Malakai Black and Brody King.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback