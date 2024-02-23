Buddy Matthews sends four-word message to Rhea Ripley ahead of Elimination Chamber

AEW star Buddy Matthews has responded to fiancee Rhea Ripley's recent tweet from Perth, Australia.

Matthews is a former WWE Superstar who worked for the Stamford-based promotion for over eight years. During his tenure, he established himself as an agile cruiserweight.

Buddy had been dating Rhea Ripley since they worked together in WWE, but their connection stayed the same even when Matthews left the promotion in 2021. The 35-year-old star signed with AEW in 2022, joining forces with Malakai Black to form House of Black.

Matthews and Ripley officially announced their engagement in August 2023. The Women's World Champion recently visited Optus Stadium of Perth before the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. She posted a tweet with a message during her visit to the venue.

"What a beautiful sight," wrote Ripley.

Earlier today, Buddy Matthews took to Twitter to comment on her post with a romantic message.

"Yes… yes you are!" Buddy replied.

Rhea Ripley talked about being referenced on AEW

On the 2023 Double of Nothing, Max Caster took a shot at Buddy Matthews during his rap verse. He referenced Dominik Mysterio and Ripley's close television relationship despite her and Buddy's engagement.

While speaking in an interview with Marc Raimondi, The Nightmare stated that she wasn't expecting to be called out in the rival promotion

"No, I wasn't expecting it. That's why I tweeted about it," she said. "I was like, 'Yo, Dom we're over in two companies.' I don't think [Buddy Matthews] was expecting it either, because he didn't even react to it. He wasn't really listening too much, but watching it back and getting tagged in things afterward, that's where he was like, 'Oh, I didn't realize that's what he said.'"

Rhea Ripley will face Nia Jax at the Elimination Chamber with her title on the line.

