[PHOTO] Rhea Ripley shares a four-word message ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

Rhea Ripley has taken to social media to send a four-word message ahead of the 2024 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Ripley will defend the Women's World Championship against Nia Jax on Saturday. The winner of their bout will go on to face the victor of this year's Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

On Twitter, Ripley posted a photo of herself from Optus Stadium in Perth and shared a four-word message in the caption:

"What a beautiful sight," wrote Ripley.

Check out Ripley's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley sent a bold message ahead of her match against Nia Jax

Rhea Ripley recently opened up about her upcoming match against Nia Jax and discussed returning to Perth, Australia.

In an interview with Fox News, The Eradicator explained how special it was for her to return to Australia:

"To go back to Australia after not being able to compete there for seven years – [the] last time being for the independent scene in Riot City Wrestling – go back there and show everyone my growth and pretty much show the rest of the world what Australia has and what could come from Australia."

Expand Tweet

Ripley added that she was proud to represent her country in WWE:

"It makes me extremely proud [representing Australia]. It’s very hard to get people to notice us because we are so far away from all the places that get noticed more, like the USA. So, to be able to make it and come back home and show everyone how much I’ve grown (…), I’m not a little kid anymore. I’m a Women’s World Champion. I’m very, very excited."

Ripley will aim to walk into WrestleMania 40 as the Women's World Champion. Her title reign began last year at WrestleMania 39 when she defeated Charlotte Flair to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Are you excited for Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax? Sound off in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE