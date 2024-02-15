"I'm not a little kid anymore" - Rhea Ripley sends bold message ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley has delivered a bold message ahead of her upcoming title defense at Elimination Chamber 2024.

The upcoming premium live event will take place at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, on February 24. Rhea Ripley is scheduled to defend the Women's World Championship against Nia Jax at the event next weekend. Ahead of her title defense, The Judgment Day member spoke with Fox News and revealed why she is excited to return home to Australia.

"To go back to Australia after not being able to compete there for seven years – last time being for the independent scene in Riot City Wrestling – go back there and show everyone my growth and pretty much show the rest of the world what Australia has and what could come from Australia," said Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley added that she is not a little kid anymore and is looking forward to showing everyone in Australia how much she has grown.

"It makes me extremely proud," Ripley said of representing her country. "It’s very hard to get people to notice us because we are so far away from all the places that get noticed more like USA. So, to be able to make it and come back home and show everyone how much I’ve grown … I’m not a little kid anymore, I’m a women’s world champion. I’m very, very excited," she added. [H/T Fox News]

WWE RAW star claims Rhea Ripley would have won the Women's Royal Rumble this year if she participated

Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently stated that Rhea Ripley would have won the Women's Royal Rumble again if she had entered this year's match.

Bayley emerged victorious in this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match and has chosen WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY as her WrestleMania opponent. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae in an exclusive interview ahead of Royal Rumble 2024, The Ring General suggested that Rhea Ripley would have won the match if she decided to compete.

"Well there is a bunch to choose right. I think, Rhea is not gonna be in there otherwise she is the best one so far... I think it's hard to predict with the women's... Because you don't know who is gonna show up. It's very unpredictable. It's really hard to say. I think there is a bunch of favorites, but it hard to pick one," said Gunther. [From 03:48 onwards]

The challenger for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40 will be determined in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match on February 24.

It will be fascinating to see which superstars punch their ticket to WrestleMania 40 by winning at Elimination Chamber next weekend.

