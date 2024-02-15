"That was a mistake on their part" - Rhea Ripley reacts to top star referencing her and Dominik Mysterio in AEW

Top WWE superstar Rhea Ripley recently shared her comments on a top AEW talent mentioning her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio.

The Acclaimed faced the House of Black for the AEW World Trios Championships at Double or Nothing 2023. In his pre-match rap verse, Max Caster took a shot at Matthews over the Nightmare's pairing with the former NXT North American Champion on WWE programming.

In an interview with Marc Raimondi, the reigning Women's World Champion spoke about Max Caster of The Acclaimed referencing her partnership with her Judgment Day stablemate, "Dirty" Dom. She also claimed that the verse was a mistake on the part of the former AEW World Tag Team Champion since it helped stars from his rival promotion get over with the fans instead of himself and his partners:

"No, I wasn't expecting it. That's why I tweeted about it," she said. "I was like, 'Yo, Dom we're over in two companies.' I don't think [Buddy Matthews] was expecting it either, because he didn't even react to it. He wasn't really listening too much, but watching it back and getting tagged in things afterward, that's where he was like, 'Oh, I didn't realize that's what he said.'"

Ripley would further add:

"I mean, it's good for me. It's good for Dom. At the end of the day, it got us trending on Twitter," added Ripley. "It got us trending and if that's what you want to do in your match, get two other people in the opposite promotion that you're battling with trending, then I feel like you did the wrong job because you put us over instead of yourself. So that was a mistake on their part. Yes, you can take a shot at my fiance if you want but at the end of the day, Mami's on top and that's exactly what happened." [H/T, Fightful]

Rhea Ripley claims she and AEW star Buddy Matthews are "boring" people

Rhea Ripley has emerged as one of WWE's most dominant stars in recent years. Mami, as Ripley is frequently referred to by fans, will defend her Women's World title against Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber 2024. Regardless of her immense popularity, Ripley has recently claimed that she and her fiance, AEW star Buddy Matthews, are boring individuals.

In an interview with Lucha Libre Online, Ripley spoke about her relationship with the former AEW World Trios Champion. The couple was engaged in 2023, and according to the 27-year-old Australian, a wedding date has not been fixed yet:

"[Do we have a wedding date?] Um, still working on it. Yeah!" she said. [1:02 - 1:07]

Furthermore, Ripley was asked if she and Matthews would like to feature in a reality television show like her WWE colleagues Montez Ford and Bianca Belair. In response, the former NXT Women's Champion revealed that it would be an interesting experience for them despite the supposedly uneventful nature of their daily lives:

"Yeah, I feel like it would be very interesting to see our lives. But at the same time, it would be very boring, because we're very boring people. Like, all we do is go to work, we come home, we go to the gym, and then we go home, and that's it," Ripley added. [1:18 - 1:33]

Will Rhea Ripley retain her title against the Irresistible Force at Elimination Chamber? Let us know your thoughts below!

