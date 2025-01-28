Buddy Matthews sends a message after AEW seemingly confirms Malakai Black's departure

AEW star Buddy Matthews was a part of Malakai Black's dark force, The House of Black. Following the rumors of his exit from the company, his former cohort sent a message regarding a huge change for him and the remaining members.

Malakai Black has led the House of Black since he joined the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2021. The faction comprised him, Matthews, Julia Hart, and Brody King as a cohesive unit.

However, recent reports claimed that the former WWE NXT Champion is seemingly done with Tony Khan's company and is on his way out. This rumor became more prominent after Matthews, Hart, and King revealed their faction's new name on the latest edition of Dynamite.

Just a week after that significant change, Matthews even posted a message on his Instagram to cement their alliance without Black moving forward. He promoted the merchandise of their new faction, Hounds of Hell.

"BARK TOGETHER!! Get your NEW HOH t-shirt!! www.shopaew.com," he wrote on the caption.

As the rumors about Malakai Black leaving AEW continue to intensify, many believe he could return to WWE under the leadership of Triple H, who has been a huge supporter during his first tenure. In an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, veteran Vince Russo gave his take on the situation.

He believed that Triple H would not be able to revive his career even if he signed with WWE. According to Russo, Malakai Black is a special character, and it would take time to build him up to be a top star, which WWE has failed to do in the past.

"This is the same Triple H booking Karrion Kross. This is the same Triple H booking The Wyatt Sicks. Chris, here's the problem. When you've got a Karrion Kross, when you've got a Wyatt Sicks, when you got an Aleister Black, when you've got a special character, it takes time. You really got to take your time with the character. You can't treat, you can't treat Aleister Black like Randy Orton. This is a special character that takes special treatment and they have not been able to accomplish that," said Russo.

With Malakai Black's reported exit from AEW becoming a prime topic of discussion in the wrestling world, it remains to be seen what his next move will be.

