Buddy Matthews shares comeback tease amid injury hiatus

Buddy Matthews hasn't stepped into a wrestling ring in almost two months, but he could be on his way back to AEW soon. The Australian star recently shared a tease with fans on social media.
Matthews received a major opportunity in his home country at AEW Grand Slam Australia. He fought hard to dethrone Kazuchika Okada as Continental Champion, but even home-field advantage couldn't give him the edge, and he ultimately fell to The Rainmaker. He also suffered an injury before the match, requiring him to wear a walking boot.
The 36-year-old has been absent since then, with he and his wife, WWE's Rhea Ripley, enjoying their honeymoon in the late Australian summer. Ripley has since returned to work and is gearing up for a major match at WrestleMania, but Buddy Matthews is still out of action, even as his Hounds of Hell teammates face challenges on AEW TV.
Matthews took to Instagram today to let fans know that he still has the desire to fight. He posted an image of himself at Grand Slam, which you can see below:
"Fire still burns…. 73%," he wrote.
Buddy Matthews is staying busy in his time away from AEW
As little as 10 years ago, even slight injuries could be devastating for a wrestler's career if they forced the talent to take time off. However, many of the industry's top stars can keep themselves busy with outside ventures.
Buddy Matthews has taken to streaming and recently posted an ad for a videographer. He's looking to hire someone with skills for a project, as he posted on his Instagram Stories:
"Serious inquires ONLY! Videographer needed! Must: Have own eqiptment [sic]. Edit. Live in Tampa area. Help with creation (bonus). Be fun :). Send a DM with portfolio."
Matthews is a former AEW World Trios Champion, but he hasn't found much success since The House of Black's leader, Malakai Black, departed the promotion. Only time will tell whether he, Brody King, and Julia Hart can climb to the top of All Elite Wrestling as The Hounds of Hell.