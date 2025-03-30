"Serious inquiries only" - AEW's Buddy Matthews makes a plea to fans

Buddy Matthews hasn't wrestled since AEW Grand Slam: Australia on February 15, but it seems the former WWE Superstar has something cooking. He recently took to Instagram to post an advertisement for a videographer.

Matthews was a member of The House of Black, but following Malakai Black's AEW departure, he joined his fellow stablemates, Brody King and Julia Hart, to form The Hounds of Hell.

The Hounds, like The House of Black before them, are known for their creative videos, especially Julia Hart's spooky vignettes and short films. That could be why the Australian star is now looking for a videographer.

Buddy Matthews took to his Instagram story today to post an ad for the position of a videographer. He appears to be looking for someone with their own equipment, who can edit and is fun to work with. Check out his plea to fans below:

"Serious inquires ONLY! Videographer needed! Must: Have own eqiptment [sic]. Edit. Live in Tampa area. Help with creation (bonus). Be fun :). Send a DM with portfolio."
Matthews is married to WWE's Rhea Ripley in real life, and the two often give fans a look into their relationship via social media. That being the case, the videographer could be for a personal project of Buddy's.

Rhea Ripley trolls Buddy Matthews on Twitch

Buddy Matthews stays busy outside the ring with several personal projects, one of which is streaming on Twitch. During a recent live stream, his wife, Rhea Ripley, trolled him in front of his fans.

Matthews and Ripley were relaxing on the stream when the WWE Superstar began criticizing her husband's placement of the borders on his setup. She claimed that when he leaned forward to read chat messages, fans couldn't see her. Buddy shot back saying they didn't want to see Rhea, to which she responded:

"B*tch, they're here for me."

With Matthews now looking for a videographer, he could be planning to expand his streaming venture. Fans will have to keep a lookout to see what the AEW star gets up to next.

