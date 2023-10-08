"Buddy must be crying his eyes out" - Fans react to Rhea Ripley flirting with 38-year old star at WWE Fastlane

Rhea Ripley is one of the most popular and talked-about WWE Superstars at the moment. She was not in action at the recently concluded Fastlane, but she came out to aid The Judgment Day and got involved in a segment with Jey Uso. This interaction became a major talking point for the fans on social media, and they had plenty to say about it.

Fastlane opened with Damien Priest and Finn Balor defending their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. JD McDonagh inadvertently struck the injured left knee of The Archer of Infamy with the Money in the Bank briefcase. The babyfaces dropped Finn Balor with a 1-D to pick up the win.

During the match, Rhea Ripley came face to face with Jey Uso. She seemingly flirted with him, but the former Bloodline member refused to lose his focus and continued with the match.

The Eradictor is already in an on-screen arrangement with Dominik Mysterio, which has been very well-received by fans. In the past, fans have trolled Buddy Matthews, who is Ripley's real-life partner. This was the case again after Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley shared a moment.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo drew parallels between Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill followed Cody Rhodes' footsteps as she made the jump from AEW to WWE.

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, former WWE writer Vince Russo drew parallels between the Women's World Champion and Jade Cargill.

"So, she's married to Brandon Phillips, who used to play for the Cincinnati Reds. This woman has star written all over her. But she's gonna become just another name on the roster. Bianca Belair had written star all over her. Rhea Ripley had written star all over her. I can go down the list for the next hour. She's gonna become another name on the roster," added Vince Russo.

Jade Cargill has joined WWE with a ton of expectations on her shoulders, and the opportunities for her seem limitless. It will be interesting to see if Triple H thrusts her into the main event scene immediately or she will have to climb up the card.

