AEW star spotted with WCW legend Buff Bagwell

Buff Bagwell was a notable WCW star and is considered underrated by many fans. When WCW ended, Bagwell had a very brief WWE stint.

Today, at 52, Bagwell occasionally wrestles on the Independent Circuit. The former WCW Tag Team Champion recently received support from AEW star Nyla Rose after he defended her against comments made about her on Twitter.

Buff Bagwell was recently spotted with Dark Order's Colt Cabana after meeting each other at WrestleCon.

Bagwell largely faded out of the public eye due to his lifestyle choices leading to multiple motor vehicle accidents and being arrested in 2021. The former WCW star seems to be slowly building up his reputation and is in a better space.

Could Buff Bagwell eventually make an appearance in AEW? With all the positive interactions with AEW stars, it could be a possibility, but right now, there's no word on him making a brief appearance. Bagwell had a heated back and forth with Jim Ross at the end of 2021. This could likely impact whether he makes an appearance in AEW.

Buff Bagwell is currently rehabbing in DDP's Accountability Crib

Because of his lifestyle decisions and the numerous motor vehicle accidents he's been involved in, Bagwell hasn't been in good health. The star has since decided to turn his life around using DDP's help.

Bagwell is seemingly following in the footsteps of AEW star Jake "The Snake" Roberts, who turned his life around with DDP's help.

Hopefully, Bagwell can reclaim his health and possibly appear in AEW, even as a manager to Nyla Rose or be involved in The Dark Order.

