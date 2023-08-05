Bully Ray believes 14-time WWE Hardcore Champion is a perfect opponent for rising AEW star

WWE legend Bully Ray recently revealed the perfect opponent for AEW star Jack Perry, aka Jungle Boy. The opponent in question is former WWE Hardcore Champion Tommy Dreamer.

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Jack Perry recently turned heel after attacking Hook at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June 2023. On AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts, Jack Perry defeated Hook to win the FTW Championship, thus ending Hook's undefeated streak since joining AEW.

On the following episode of Dynamite, Perry's in-ring promo was interrupted by the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion, Jerry Lynn, and a match was announced for the following week.

On the latest episode of the show, the FTW Champion called out Lynn for the fight, but Lynn claimed he could not compete due to medical issues but has someone who can. Following the announcement, out came ECW legend Rob Van Dam, making his AEW debut, to confront Jack Perry.

During the recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray said his co-host Tommy Dreamer could be the perfect opponent for Jack Perry.

"If Jack Perry is wrestling Rob Van Dam and beats Rob Van Dam and then all of a sudden were to go underneath the ring and pull out a kendo stick and start kendo-ing Rob Van Dam to death, there's only two guys known for using a kendo, and that's The Sandman and you," Bully said, referring to co-host Dreamer." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Rob Van Dam's AEW stint will be a short one, as per the reports

WWE Hall of Famer RVD made his AEW debut on the August 2, 2023, episode of Dynamite. While nothing has been announced yet, all stars are pointing toward a showdown between the former WWE Champion and AEW star Jack Perry.

However, as per the recent reports from PWInsider, Rob Van Dam is scheduled to compete in only one match, which will be against Jack Perry, and there are no further plans for the 52-year-old.

It was also mentioned that WWE is advertising the veteran as a part of the WrestleMania 40 packages.

