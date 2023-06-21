Bully Ray believes that WWE Hall of Famer is ready for retirement

WWE veteran Bully Ray recently assessed one of the biggest stars in AEW, and after seeing his appearance on Dynamite, he's certain that The Icon Sting is ready to retire.

Speculation about Sting's future in pro wrestling has been uncertain ever since he hinted at retiring this year. At this stage, nothing is certain, but every time The Vigilante appears on the screen, fans go wild with theories about his final match.

Speaking on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray reviewed Sting's confrontation with Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite and how he believes The WWE Hall of Famer is ready to hang his boots up.

"There were two times where I could see the definitive frustration on his face. Maybe even saying to himself it might be time to call it a day. And if Sting's last match is against Chris Jericho in Wembley in front of 70,000 [people], that's a nice way to go out." (H/T: WrestlignInc).

Another WWE legend who aims to retire this year is Goldberg, and while many are hoping to see him in AEW, it seems like his final match will take place in Israel. According to a recent report, Sting, Rob Van Damn, and many other popular names are planned to appear at the legend's final match show.

Sting could potentially have his final feud with former WWE Champion Chris Jericho

Chris and Sting notably missed each other during their brief shared run in WWE as well as in WCW. However, after last week's episode of Dynamite, the two men finally came face-to-face.

After AEW Dynamite, Sting took to Twitter to hint at the feud many fans are expecting the two to have. Additionally, he expressed regret at not having spent more time in the squared circle with Chris Jericho.

"I regret not having more time with you, Chris. See you soon," Sting tweeted.

However, It remains to be seen if this will be Sting's first and last solo feud in All Elite Wrestling, but fans have long since clamored for the two men to clash in the ring.

Many hope to see The Ocho face Sting, but only time will tell if this will be the case.

