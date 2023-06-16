WWE Hall of Famer to Chris Jericho: "I regret not having more time with you"

In an electric moment on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Sting and Chris Jericho shared the ring for the very first time, creating a buzz among wrestling fans worldwide.

The segment began when Sammy Guevara, fresh from his world title match defeat at Double or Nothing, stepped into the spotlight to address the crowd. However, his moment was interrupted by Darby Allin, who congratulated him on his impending fatherhood and questioned his loyalty to The Jericho Appreciation Society.

Before Guevara could respond, his mentor and faction leader, Chris Jericho, made a surprising entrance. Jericho immediately demanded an apology from Guevara, who had previously refused to apologize.

Tensions escalated when Darby Allin took shots at The Ocho. Jericho called for a two-on-one match against Allin but was taken aback when Sting made a surprise entrance.

The staredown between the wrestling legends was electric, captivating fans around the world. In the aftermath of this intense face-off, The Icon took to Twitter to send a cryptic message to Jericho, expressing regret at not having more time with him and promising to see him soon.

"I regret not having more time with you, Chris. See you soon," Sting tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

AEW star Chris Jericho shuts down dream match against WWE Hall of Famer Sting

In a Twitter exchange, AEW star Chris Jericho dismissed the possibility of a dream match against Sting. The conversation started with a fan expressing their desire for a promo and match between Jericho and the late Macho Man Randy Savage, to which Jericho responded positively.

However, when another fan suggested a match between Jericho and Sting, considering both wrestlers are in AEW, The Ocho shut down the idea, stating his lack of interest.

"It’ll never happen. Not interested," Jericho wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Sting, who joined AEW in 2020, revealed his plans to retire once his contract expires later this year. Despite Jericho dismissing the idea of a dream match, fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter after their face-off on Dynamite.

What are your thoughts on Chris Jericho and Sting's segment? Sound off in the comments section below.

