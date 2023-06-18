Multiple WWE legends could be part of Goldberg's final match event - Reports

Former WWE star Goldberg is not looking to slow down as he searches for his final match in the ring. New reports suggest that many WWE Hall of Famers could be part of the event set to host his last match.

Goldberg has been searching for his final match in the ring for some time. He was hoping to get a retirement match from WWE, but it looks like that won’t be happening anytime soon.

The Hall of Famer’s final match came against Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia at Elimination Chamber 2022. He was unsuccessful in defeating The Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship.

He is currently looking to compete at an event in Israel as he wants to go out on a high. In an update from Sean Sapp of Fightful Select, it looks like several former WWE Superstars are set to be a part of Golberg’s last match event.

Sting, Rob Van Dam, Chris Masters, John Morrison, and many others are reported to be part of the event that could host the Hall of Famer’s final contest.

"In an update on the company from Israel that is hoping to land Goldberg for a match, we’ve learned some more. The company running the show is also hoping to land Sting, Rob Van Dam, Chris Masters, John Morrison and more."

It’s still not clear when the event will be held and who will be his final opponent. However, one thing is for sure his fans will desperately be waiting to see him compete one final time.

WWE veteran isn't too happy with Goldberg’s recent rants

It’s no secret that Goldberg has been looking for a final match before calling it a day. One thing fans know for sure is that he will take home a big paycheck no matter who his opponent is.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo said that he was sick of seeing the Hall of Famer rant about not getting a final match. He added that the 56-year-old had a net worth of $16 million and needed to get a life outside wrestling.

"My biggest pet peeve with these people is that they just don't know when to stop. I'm going to throw two numbers at you. Number one, Bill Goldberg is 56 years old. He's going to be 57 in December. Number two, net worth - $16 million. At what point do we stop with the stupid freaking wrestling and go on and freaking enjoy your life? This part drives me crazy."

Russo continued:

"These people with all the money in the world just coming back and coming back and coming back - get a freaking life at some point bro! Like seriously bro. You're going to be 57, you've got $16 million and we're going to talk about your match with Roman Reigns? Come on, man!"

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia



Goldberg is angry with Vince McMahon:

"Vince McMahon and I had a handshake understanding that after the Roman Reigns match that I would have a proper retirement match. And that hasn't come to fruition through them and therefore…nobody puts a stamp on my career. Nobody tells me…

It would make perfect sense for Goldberg to retire without getting a final match. He got a big contest against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia, and that should be enough for him.

However, it looks like someone will be next before the veteran finally hangs up his boots.

