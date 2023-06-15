Vince Russo insults 56-year-old WWE legend for complaining about retirement match despite having $16 million (Exclusive)

Vince Russo is familiar with 56-year-old legend Goldberg. They both worked at WCW in the late 1990s, but the ex-WWE writer has had enough of the Hall of Famer. Referencing his recent rant about not getting a retirement match, Russo roasted the legend.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, both the two-time World Champion EC3 and wrestling veteran Vince Russo went on rants about Goldberg. It was in reference to the legend saying that he and Vince McMahon had a handshake deal last year about a retirement match for him - something yet to materialize.

While having Google open to check his facts, Vince Russo pointed out that Goldberg is 56 years old, turning 57 later this year with a whopping net worth of $16 million. He told the Hall of Famer to get a life outside of wrestling and let it go:

"My biggest pet peeve with these people is that they just don't know when to stop. I'm going to throw two numbers at you. Number one, Bill Goldberg is 56 years old. He's going to be 57 in December. Number two, net worth - $16 million. At what point do we stop with the stupid freaking wrestling and go on and freaking enjoy your life? This part drives me crazy."

Russo continued:

"These people with all the money in the world just coming back and coming back and coming back - get a freaking life at some point bro! Like seriously bro. You're going to be 57, you've got $16 million and we're going to talk about your match with Roman Reigns? Come on, man!" [From 03:54 to o4:53]

You can watch the full video below:

Vince Russo thinks another ex-WWE star is looking for a payday by calling out Goldberg

Discussing Ryback on another episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo echoed EC3's sentiment about the former Intercontinental Champion looking for a payday:

"I'm with EC3 here. I think Ryback's looking for a payday."

Ryback hasn't wrestled in five years but is looking to get back in the ring and has called out Goldberg for a match. EC3 believes that it could happen somewhere in the Middle East but not in an American Promotion.

