Vince Russo says ex-WWE star is "looking for a payday" by challenging Goldberg 5 years after retirement (Exclusive)

Vince Russo thinks that a former WWE star is looking to get a payday out of a match against Goldberg after being retired for five long years. On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo about the possibility of a match between two former WWE stars, Ryback and Goldberg happening.

Ryback last wrestled in 2018 and was engaged in a legal dispute with WWE. He also has his own chain of supplements and has recently been calling out Goldberg for a match.

During this week's conversation with Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone, EC3 claimed that the match isn't as far-fetched as people think but believes that it's more likely to happen in the Middle East over an American promotion booking it. Vince Russo chimed in and said that he thinks Ryback is looking for a payday:

"I'm with EC3 here. I think Ryback's looking for a payday." (9:26-9:31)

You can watch the full video below:

There is reportedly interest in Goldberg wrestling a fellow Hall of Famer in Israel

As mentioned earlier, EC3 said that somebody in the Middle East with a lot of money can easily make the match happen. And there is interest in getting the WWE Hall of Famer to Israel, but not to face Ryback.

Rick Bassman, who is a long-time friend of Goldberg, revealed that there is some interest in him wrestling Sting in Jerusalem:

“First of all, I’m actively in touch with Bill, I’m working on a date right now. I don’t promote much these days but every now and then, something fun comes up, and it’s worth diving into. So working on a date in Jerusalem, Israel, for September of this year. And that would involve, potentially, both Goldberg and Sting. And then on the whole ladder, you have the AEW clearance issues, of course. So that’s something that I really hope to put together. H/t Haus of Wrestling

