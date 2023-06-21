Bully Ray compares The Elite-CM Punk drama to a real-life incident between former WWE stars

CM Punk's controversial fallout with The Elite remains a major talking point with fans, as many want to see the men in a storyline. According to WWE veteran Bully Ray, if they were in ECW, Paul Heyman would've worked this into an angle as he did with Taz and Sabu.

While Taz and Sabu seemed to have sorted through most of their issues by now, since not too long ago, both were in AEW for a few weeks. "The Suicidal, Homicidal, Genocidal, Death–Defying Maniac" notably no-showed an ECW event in the early 90s, which led to "The Human Suplex-Machine" resenting him.

According to Bully Ray, during a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, the two had brief segments after this initial incident, but at one stage, their real-life heat spilled onto television.

"I remember the night that Taz was standing in the middle of the ring, the lights went off in the ECW Arena, the lights came back on, and there was Sabu standing there, finger in the air," he said. "Taz wanted to rip Sabu's head off of his shoulders and spit down his neck. For a 100% straight-up shoot." (H/T WrestlingINC)

Remembering ECW @RememberingECW 26 years ago today the long awaited Sabu and Taz match finally takes place at Barely Legal. Taz manages to choke out Sabu, only to be taken out after the match by Sabu & RVD who leave with Alfonso by their side. 26 years ago today the long awaited Sabu and Taz match finally takes place at Barely Legal. Taz manages to choke out Sabu, only to be taken out after the match by Sabu & RVD who leave with Alfonso by their side. https://t.co/775qVH4nnC

Paul Heyman notably asked Ray to be on guard in case the fight became uncontrollable. While it's unclear whether CM Punk and The Elite still have enough animosity to make the feud believable, many fans think the clash should happen at some stage.

Missed out on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

CM Punk's shot at The Young Bucks was allegedly approved internally

Fans likely knew that CM Punk would cut a fiery promo upon returning to AEW, and his fans were thrilled when he took a shot at the Young Bucks. However, those who oppose the Second City Saint online were very upset at the mention.

Some believed that CM Punk went "rogue," but according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the promo was greenlit.

“AEW and Tony Khan have been quiet on that story and all negotiation stories, which is why I was surprised on television they would have a reference to that. It was ambiguous enough that you could just say it was a line in a promo.”

RYAN @RyanOguri #AEWCollision

Just rewatched the CM Punk promo. That right there is exactly why I like the guy. Best in the world. Welcome back, @CMPunk Just rewatched the CM Punk promo. That right there is exactly why I like the guy. Best in the world. Welcome back, @CMPunk! #AEWCollisionhttps://t.co/gxgmeXW3ns

It remains to be seen if CM Punk and The Elite will ultimately have their feud, but this report, coupled with The Buck's reaction to the lines used against them, seems to hint at the possibility that the men are willing to work together in the future.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes