Bully Ray feels age is catching up to top AEW star; says he almost made a botch on his return

AEW has one of the biggest rosters in pro wrestling, but unfortunately, many of its top talents are in their 40s. Eddie Kingston is a major name in the promotion, but Bully Ray believes his injuries might have caught up to him.

Kingston might have only recently begun to have high-profile success but spent decades in the industry. Notably, while signed to ROH from 2006 to 2014, he encountered many stars who would go on to become major names in WWE and AEW.

During the recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray seemed concerned about The Mad King's future in pro wrestling.

"I think all these nagging little injuries or major injuries that he's had over his career, now that he's getting older, are gonna catch up with him. He needs to be careful when he's in a run-in situation, that his run-in is not featured or highlighted. When I saw Eddie run in last night ... they could have probably done this in a way where Eddie didn't have to run. At one point, I thought he was gonna fall over." (H/T: WrestlingInc).

Expand Tweet

Bully Ray also speculated that Kingston has not had the right care for all of his injuries due to not being able to afford it early on. Backstage conflict has seemingly run wild in AEW, and sadly Ortiz has confirmed that he is not on speaking terms with The Mad King.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Dutch Mantell believes that IMPACT Wrestling wasted the AEW star

Kingston's multiple runs across the industry have put him in the hands of many talented bookers. Despite this, until he reached AEW, he never enjoyed major success.

During an episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran recalled being upset with IMPACT Wrestling's handling of Kingston while he was still in the promotion.

"I heard him do this interview, and I went, 'Why in the hell aren't we using this kid better?' This guy, he could go, he could talk, and he could talk in a way that made you damn believe him because he didn't talk at you, he talked to you," Mantell said. [0:50 - 1:17]

Even though Eddie has yet to capture gold in All Elite Wrestling, he is currently reigning as NJPW's Strong Openweight Champion. The partnership between the two promotions has seemingly allowed The Mad King to gain the exposure he's always needed.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot