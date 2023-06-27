Bully Ray feels the use of WWE veteran undermined major match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Bully Ray expressed his concerns over the use of WWE veteran Don Callis during the highly anticipated match between Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega at AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door.

While the match was hailed as one of the best in the company's history, there was criticism surrounding the handling of Don Callis. The controversy arose when he was initially thrown out of the match, which got a great response from the crowd. While eyebrows were raised when he was allowed to return to ringside without repercussions from the referee.

In a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray questioned this decision by pointing out that in previous matches where AEW stars Saraya and Ruby Soho had been thrown out.

"Don Callis, the use of Don Callis. The referee throws Don Callis out of the match, correct? [...] What did they do to Saraya, and to Ruby Riott (Soho) in the match right before Kenny, and Will? Lagreca: [They] threw them out. Problem number one. You should have never wasted the throwing out of the people on the floor on Saraya and Ruby [Soho]. Because you came back and you did it in the match right after that match. Back to Back throwing out of the people on the floor," Bully said.

Furthermore, he then questioned why, despite being thrown out earlier, Don Callis was allowed to come back to the ring:

"Now, did that affect the reaction of Don Callis being thrown out? Sure it did. But that's not the real real issue. Referee looks at Callis [and] says you're out of here because you're causing too many problems on the floor. Don Callis about 20 minutes later, comes back down to the ring. And what did the referee do?" [H/T - Wrestling News]

To which Mark Henry responded by saying, "Nothing," as Bully Ray continued to question the lack of action or consequences from the referee.

Backstage reaction to Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay at AEW and NJPW Forbidden Door

The AEW and NJPW Forbidden Door event left fans thrilled with spectacular displays and intense matches, none more so than the epic encounter between AEW star Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay.

Reports by Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select confirmed that Ospreay and Omega received an overwhelmingly positive reception, with applause and a standing ovation following their performance.

Although some spots in the match raised concerns due to their brutality, it was revealed that every sequence was meticulously planned.

What are your thoughts on Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay's match? Sound off in the comments section below.

