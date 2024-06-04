Bully Ray fires back over claims Swerve Strickland "put him in his place" in viral interview clip

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently addressed Swerve Strickland's viral clip from the Busted Open podcast. The current AEW World Champion seemingly took a dig at the Stamford-based promotion during a recent appearance on the podcast, which caught the eyes of many fans.

During the conversation, Bully Ray accidentally called the Forbidden Door PPV a Premium Live Event while discussing the upcoming match between Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay. The AEW star was quick to correct Bully Ray, stating that AEW doesn't do PLEs; they do PPVs.

On his X/Twitter account, the WWE Hall of Famer reacted to a fan claiming that he got put into his place by Swerve Strickland. Bully Ray encouraged fans to keep the hate coming.

"Dear God! Yeah, I really got 'put in my place!' Once again, the nameless, faceless AEW IWC toxic trash rears its ugly head. But when ya [sic] got nothin[g], you’ll try to hold onto anything. Keep it comin[g]!" he wrote.

Bully Ray believes Orange Cassidy should not have competed after Trent Beretta's attack on AEW Dynamite

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Trent Beretta assaulted Orange Cassidy after he refused to join the Don Callis Family. However, Cassidy later competed in a Casino Gauntlet Match to determine the number one contender for the AEW World Title.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the former WWE Tag Team Champion claimed that allowing Orange Cassidy to compete in the Casino Gauntlet Match damaged the credibility of Trent Beretta as a heel.

"AEW negated every last ounce of Trent Beretta's heat. We allowed Orange Cassidy to get in the ring, and once Orange Cassidy gets in that ring and does one offensive maneuver, all of Trent Beretta's heat is gone. This is now twice they've gone out of their way to put heat on Trent Beretta, but it immediately comes off of him, and I don't understand why!" he said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Trent Beretta recently turned heel on Orange Cassidy and is now a part of The Don Callis Family. It will be interesting to see how the company further books his heel gimmick on TV.