Bully Ray breaks silence after fans turn against him at GCW: The WRLD

Wrestling legend Bully Ray sent out a sarcasm-laden tweet in response to fans breaking out with "f*** Bully Ray" chants at GCW The WRLD event.

At the show emanating from the Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, Jon Moxley successfully defended his GCW Championship against Homicide. However, a bigger talking point than the match itself was the crowd firing expletives at the veteran performer in the clash's opening moments.

The WWE Hall of Famer sarcastically tweeted that he knew the GCW fans in New York City wouldn't let him down. Furthermore, Ray added that the Hammerstein Ballroom, one of the most iconic wrestling arenas where several ECW shows have gone down, was his building.

In closing, he mentioned that the chants were "music" to his ears.

"I knew my GCW faithful fans in NYC would never let me down. Especially in MY building. Music to my ears!!" tweeted Ray

Ray's tweet was the WWE legend's first comment after the controversy over his widely-criticized opinion on Jon Moxley's recent return to AEW blew up.

What did Bully Ray say about Jon Moxley's AEW return?

While the wrestling world applauded Moxley's memorable promo on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Bully Ray had a different opinion. Speaking on the podcast Busted Open Radio, Ray stated that Jon Moxley should have apologized to his fans during the show's opening segment.

He said that Mox, who entered an inpatient alcohol treatment program in October, should have held himself accountable for his mistakes and apologized.

The WWE legend added that if he was in the former AEW Champion's place, he would have started his promo by seeking forgiveness from the crowd.

