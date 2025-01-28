Bully Ray not impressed with major AEW segment: "I'm not going to get f**king annoyed by it anymore"

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has expressed his disappointment with a major segment from last week's AEW Dynamite. The opening segment of last week's Wednesday night show saw Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay have a face-to-face confrontation.

However, they were interrupted by The Don Callis Family, leading to a huge brawl between both parties. In the end, The Cleaner and The Aerial Assassin stood tall.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray pointed out the issue with the opening segment on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio. The veteran said that the segment was designed ''for the pop of the moves,'' like Ospreay's gravity-defying Moonsault, and to set up a tag team match for Grand Slam Australia.

"From a physicality point of view, the segment was for Kenny Omega to jump off of a lighting truss and for Will Ospreay to do a moonsault off a balcony. The segment was designed to push the match at the pay-per-view and for two spots. It was designed to work for the pop of the moves and get out the business of making the match," he said.

Ray further declared the Dynamite opening segment as ''insignificant.''

"Otherwise, everything else that happened in that opening segment was insignificant. However, there were so many things that did not make sense. But so many things don't make sense, so I'm not going to get f**king annoyed by it anymore," he added. [H/T: Wrestling INC.]

A big match for AEW Grand Slam Australia announced

After the brawl on AEW Dynamite last week, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay stood at the top of a truss and challenged Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher to a tag-team match at the upcoming Grand Slam Australia event on February 15.

The blockbuster tag team match was later made official by AEW on its X (FKA Twitter) account.

It will be interesting to see if Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega manage to outclass The Don Callis Family in Brisbane next month.

