WWE veteran lashes out at recent Kenny Omega segment in AEW - "Some of the fakest fighting I have ever seen"

Kenny Omega was recently involved in a huge brawl on AEW television. While the jam-packed action between both sides was appreciated by fans, WWE veteran Jim Cornette has lashed out at how the entire segment panned out.

During the January 22 edition of AEW Dynamite, The Cleaner came face-to-face with his longtime rival, Will Ospreay. Considering they have a common enemy in the form of The Don Callis Family, The Aerial Assassin offered to join forces with The Best Bout Machine, but Kenny Omega turned down the offer, stating he would never trust the English professional wrestler.

However, after the arrival of The Don Callis Family, their dynamics changed, and Omega and Ospreay fought side by side in a brawl that took place all over the arena. While the segment enthralled many fans, Jim Cornette had some harsh words for the same.

On the latest edition of his Drive Thru podcast, Cornette called it some of the ''fakest fighting'' he had ever witnessed. The 63-year-old accused everyone involved of borrowing from tapes of the Japanese wrestling circuit, claiming the stars don't have ''any passion or emotion.''

"It was some of the fakest fighting I have ever seen in the middle of the brawl because they are going through the... that's all they have learned from the Japanese tapes that they have watched is they go through the motions... and they go from one place to another, and they don't have any passion, or emotion, or credibility, or reality. At some point, you know, you gotta come back in the f**king ring or in this sh*t!" he said. [14:55-15:28]

Will Ospreay & Kenny Omega are set to join forces for a match at a huge AEW event

Despite Jim Cornette's comments, the segment on last week's AEW Dynamite had the audience excited. Moreover, Will Ospreay's gravity-defying Moonsault was a major highlight of the entire segment, attracting several reactions from fans.

As the segment came to a close, fans saw Ospreay and Kenny Omega at the top of a truss. The duo challenged The Don Callis Family members, Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita, to a blockbuster tag team match at AEW Grand Slam: Australia.

With AEW ready to invade the land Down Under on February 15, this match could be one of the most captivating bouts of the night.

