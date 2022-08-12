"What are they doing?" - Wrestling veteran unhappy with Malakai Black's confrontation with WWE legend on AEW Dynamite

Wrestling veteran Bully Ray recently pointed out a flaw with Malakai Black's cameo appearance on AEW Dynamite: Quake By The Lake special episode.

The Dutch star (w/Buddy Matthews and Julia Hart) interjected during the coffin match between Brody King and Darby Allin on Wednesday night.

As when The House of Black got a numbers advantage over Allin, Sting shockingly emerged from the coffin to lay out Matthews and King with his signature baseball bat.

The Icon then had a bizarre confrontation with Black, which saw him toss the bat toward the latter. Interestingly, the HOB leader initially picked up the weapon but eventually walked away.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray asserted that the entire playout between the two men left fans baffled.

The veteran added that he would like to see more of Malakai Black on television and expressed the idea of seeing him in a match against Sting:

"If you go back and you listen to the crowd, the crowd got really silent because they were confused. They had no idea what was going on, a very confusing part of that segment last night was Sting throwing the bat, Malakai not using it. Do I wanna see Malakai versus Sting? Sure, I don't think we get enough of Malakai Black on the show as it is. Every aspect of his act screams Superstar, I'd like to see more of him. So yeah, him and Sting should be exciting, or any kind of version of House of Black vs. Sting and Darby [Allin] should be exciting, but that there was a significant low. I found myself going, what are they doing?" Ray said. (35:14)

The Vigilante's one eye looked corrupted, possibly selling the after-effects of the mist the Dutch star spat into his face a few weeks ago.

Only time will tell if the 63-year-old is undergoing a significant character change as Hart and Penta did.

AEW star Malakai Black has a big target on his back

Sting isn't the only star who has been the victim of Malakai Black's mist lately.

At AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, Miro was the recipient of a black mist attack during the four-way inaugural All-Atlantic Championship match.

Since the incident, The Redeemer has had it out for The House of Black leader. He has been cutting cryptic promos lately. He even teased joining the faction by donning an eye patch on his corrupted eye last month.

With AEW All Out inching closer, it will be interesting to see whether he joins forces with Sting and Darby Allin or sides with The House of Black in this rivalry.

