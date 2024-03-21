Bully Ray points out a problem with Mercedes Mone; urges her to address it after AEW Dynamite

WWE veteran Bully Ray has urged AEW star Mercedes Mone to address a key issue concerning her presentation.

Mercedes Mone signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion last week on the Dynamite special, Big Business in Boston. She adopted a new gimmick known as ''The CEO,'' which resembles her ''Boss'' persona at the Stamford-based promotion.

Mone is currently in a feud with Skye Blue and TBS Women's Champion Julia Hart, and it seems like her first singles match could be for the TBS Women's title.

During a recent edition of Busted Open, Bully Ray had some advice for Mercedes Mone regarding her brand-new character in AEW.

"I noticed that she does the 'CEO' thing a lot. I don't think she needs to do it a lot. It's already caught on! They're on board Mercedes; they're gonna say 'CEO!' Do it once and make it mean something; either open up with it or close with it. I think closing up with it is a lot stronger. You got it on your coat when you come out, you have it spray painted on the back of your hair. Mercedes looks like a million bucks! She looks like a megastar out there! She really stands out from a lot of the other talent!" said Bully Ray. [9:20-9:50]

Vince Russo addresses AEW star Mercedes Mone's comments about her WWE return

Ahead of her much-awaited AEW debut, Mercedes Mone landed in hot water after she teased a return to the Stamford-based promotion during an interview.

During a recent edition of Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran gave his take on Mercedes' comments, stating that Tony Khan should have fired her.

“If I'm Tony Khan, I mean, pardon my French. If I am Tony Khan, Chris, I am saying, 'You know, you know what Ms. Mone, that contract you signed is null and void!' How do you allow a talent to like, it's like, 'Yeah, well, I'm here for the time being! I'm here to take Tony to the bank. I'm here to make my money, but everybody knows, I'm going to be back in the WWE!''' said Russo. [15:15-15:41]

Mercedes Mone had a lot of success in the WWE as 'The Boss Sasha Banks'. She won countless women's titles before walking out of the company in 2022. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the former champion in AEW.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you want to see Mercedes Mone return to WWE in the future? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion