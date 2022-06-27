"Totally deserves it" – WWE Legend reacts to Claudio Castagnoli's (f.k.a. Cesaro) AEW debut at Forbidden Door

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently took to Twitter to react to Claudio Castagnoli's (f.k.a. Cesaro) AEW debut at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.
On this week's Dynamite, Bryan Danielson revealed he hadn't been cleared to compete at the Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts events. He said a surprise replacement would face Zack Sabre Jr. at the crossover pay-per-view, who turned out to be Castagnoli.
Multiple WWE Superstars, AEW stars, and fans reacted to his debut. One of them is Bully Ray, who said Castagnoli received a "nice little pop" after his stunning first All Elite Wrestling appearance:
"Nice little pop for Claudio. Totally deserves it. #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor @BustedOpenRadio," wrote Bully Ray.
You can check out the full results of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door HERE.
Twitter erupted after Claudio Castagnoli's (f.k.a. Cesaro) AEW debut at Forbidden Door
Castagnoli was released by WWE on February 24, 2022, after an 11-year stint. There were rumors about him possibly rejoining WWE, but that didn't come to fruition.
At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, the former United Champion faced Zack Sabre Jr. in a hard-hitting singles match. Castagnoli tried to end the match early by hitting The Neutralizer but only managed to get a two-count.
After a decent back-and-forth between the two stars, Castagnoli won after hitting The Ricola Bomb. Twitter had a field day after the former WWE star debuted for AEW.
One fan thinks that while Castagnoli got a decent reaction, it could've been a lot better.
Another fan believes The Swiss Superman will fit in nicely at Blackpool Combat Club:
Other reactions include:
While the former Cesaro has made an impactful debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion, it'll be interesting to see whether Tony Khan gives him a main event push in the future.
We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.