"Totally deserves it" – WWE Legend reacts to Claudio Castagnoli's (f.k.a. Cesaro) AEW debut at Forbidden Door

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently took to Twitter to react to Claudio Castagnoli's (f.k.a. Cesaro) AEW debut at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

On this week's Dynamite, Bryan Danielson revealed he hadn't been cleared to compete at the Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts events. He said a surprise replacement would face Zack Sabre Jr. at the crossover pay-per-view, who turned out to be Castagnoli.

Multiple WWE Superstars, AEW stars, and fans reacted to his debut. One of them is Bully Ray, who said Castagnoli received a "nice little pop" after his stunning first All Elite Wrestling appearance:

"Nice little pop for Claudio. Totally deserves it. #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor @BustedOpenRadio," wrote Bully Ray.

Twitter erupted after Claudio Castagnoli's (f.k.a. Cesaro) AEW debut at Forbidden Door

Castagnoli was released by WWE on February 24, 2022, after an 11-year stint. There were rumors about him possibly rejoining WWE, but that didn't come to fruition.

At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, the former United Champion faced Zack Sabre Jr. in a hard-hitting singles match. Castagnoli tried to end the match early by hitting The Neutralizer but only managed to get a two-count.

After a decent back-and-forth between the two stars, Castagnoli won after hitting The Ricola Bomb. Twitter had a field day after the former WWE star debuted for AEW.

One fan thinks that while Castagnoli got a decent reaction, it could've been a lot better.

Chris @Chris19708365 @bullyray5150 @BustedOpenRadio It was a great pop for Claudio. Should of been even bigger, but either way a great pop for Claudio. @bullyray5150 @BustedOpenRadio It was a great pop for Claudio. Should of been even bigger, but either way a great pop for Claudio.

Another fan believes The Swiss Superman will fit in nicely at Blackpool Combat Club:

Ryan Avedisian @RyanAvedisian1 @TonyKhan @ClaudioCSRO Welcome to aew Claudio( aka Cesaro) He'll fit right in aew especially with the blackpool combat club!!! @TonyKhan @ClaudioCSRO Welcome to aew Claudio( aka Cesaro) He'll fit right in aew especially with the blackpool combat club!!!

Other reactions include:

PaleHorseRAAM @PaleHorseRAAM @NYRfan46 @rbonne1 Just gonna say this, Cesaro will do great in ring no matter where he is, but aew has a very bad cliched habit of doing out of the gate pushes them dropping them @NYRfan46 @rbonne1 Just gonna say this, Cesaro will do great in ring no matter where he is, but aew has a very bad cliched habit of doing out of the gate pushes them dropping them

Shelton Stilley @SheltonStilley The Stiff Swiss formerly known as Cesaro has arrived in AEW! BAH GAWD!!!! The Stiff Swiss formerly known as Cesaro has arrived in AEW! BAH GAWD!!!! https://t.co/if4aBaJdLt

sindi!⛈ @sashasprescott

#ForbiddenDoor AHHHH I MISSED CESARO, but it’s so weird to see him in aew AHHHH I MISSED CESARO, but it’s so weird to see him in aew#ForbiddenDoor https://t.co/V5smVzzgJO

While the former Cesaro has made an impactful debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion, it'll be interesting to see whether Tony Khan gives him a main event push in the future.

