Bully Ray says 34-year veteran draws similar "mega heat" as Dominik Mysterio

Wrestling veteran Bully Ray recently drew a comparison between Don Callis and WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio after watching a segment on AEW Dynamite.

The segment featured Chris Jericho reflecting on his wrestling journey and expressing a desire for reinvention. Don Callis then made his way down to the ring, offering an intriguing proposition to The Ocho to join his faction. The crowd responded with loud boos, displaying their strong dislike for the AEW star.

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray praised Callis for his understanding of his role and how he never catered to the crowd's reactions despite receiving loud boos from the audience.

"Don Callis is very good at what he does because Don Callis knows his role. One of the things that Don didn't do tonight, that shows how good of a veteran he is, is he never played to the crowd. Not once with that crowd was booing. Don Callis to shut up or really go out of his way to acknowledge that and not acknowledging them, they booed even louder. Mega mega heat for Don tonight," Bully said. [14:23 - 15:03]

Furthermore, the Hall of Famer compared Don Callis getting heat like WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio:

"There are only two .... but Don Callis and Dominik Mysterio are legitimate heels. There is nobody cheering in the crowd for Don Callis, there is nobody cheering in the crowd for Dominik Mysterio. And when I talk about heels and babyfaces being loved and hated, my two best examples right now as far as heels are concerned Dom Mysterio and Don Callis," Bully Ray said. [15:07 - 15:49]

Bill Apter wanted to see Dominik Mysterio win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Bill Apter expressed his desire for Dominik Mysterio to win the WWE World Heavyweight Title at Money in the Bank, even if it meant a complex sequence of events. During a recent match against Cody Rhodes, Dominik showcased his skills despite being an underdog.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter said he wanted Dominik to capture the championship, and this should have led to Damian Priest cashing in the Money in the Bank contract on him.

"I was waiting for Dominik to somehow get the belt last night, in some sort of a really weird way and then Damian cashes on Dominik and beats Dominik to become the champion, and then LA Knight is his first challenger," said Bill Apter.

The senior journalist anticipated an unconventional storyline where Dominik's victory would spark a series of unexpected twists.

