Legend says he was waiting for Dominik Mysterio to "somehow" win the WWE World Heavyweight Title at MITB (Exclusive)

Bill Apter wanted to see Dominik Mysterio win the WWE World Heavyweight Title at MITB, no matter how convoluted the events leading up to it would have been.

The Judgment Day member was in action against Cody Rhodes at last week's premium live event. Though nobody had expected him to get a win over The American Nightmare, Dominik still put up a solid fight. However, Bill Apter wanted the 26-year-old performer to do something drastically different at MITB.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter mentioned that he was eager to see Dominik Mysterio win Seth Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Championship. He added that this should have led to MITB winner and Dominik's Judgment Day stablemate, Damian Priest, cashing in and winning the title.

If that wasn't enough, the senior journalist also stated that he then wanted LA Knight to be revealed as Priest's first challenger for the gold.

"I was waiting for Dominik to somehow get the belt last night, in some sort of a really weird way and then Damian cashes on Dominik and beats Dominik to become the champion, and then LA Knight is his first challenger," said Bill Apter. [33:50 - 34:05]

Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of this week's RAW, The Judgment Day, minus Finn Balor, confronted WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins. A non-title match was set up between Dominik and Rollins as the main event of the episode.

Just when it looked like The Messiah was closing in on the win, Damian Priest attacked him, ending the bout via disqualification. Priest was almost about to cash in his MITB contract when Finn Balor showed up and began to attack Rollins as well.

Tonight, Finn Bálor costs Damian Priest a potential Money in the Bank Cash-in.



The end of The Judgement Day may be upon us…

#WWERaw Saturday at #MITB , Damian Priest potentially costs Finn Bálor the World Heavyweight Championship.Tonight, Finn Bálor costs Damian Priest a potential Money in the Bank Cash-in.The end of The Judgement Day may be upon us… Saturday at #MITB, Damian Priest potentially costs Finn Bálor the World Heavyweight Championship. Tonight, Finn Bálor costs Damian Priest a potential Money in the Bank Cash-in.The end of The Judgement Day may be upon us…#WWERaw https://t.co/VrVVfBrWmt

However, soon a disagreement broke out between the two stablemates, allowing Seth Rollins to escape in time. It looks like Judgment Day is heading towards a breakup in the near future. As for Rollins, it'll be interesting to see who steps up to challenge him for a marquee clash at next month's SummerSlam 2023.

What do you make of Bill Apter's insane idea about how things should have gone down at MITB 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

