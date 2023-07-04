Seth Rollins gets assaulted during match by Judgment Day in cash-in attempt

Seth Rollins collided with Dominik Mysterio in the main event of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. After the bout, he was attacked by the rest of The Judgment Day.

The current World Heavyweight Champion opened the show and was interrupted by Cody Rhodes. Before The American Nightmare could finish his sentence, he got into a fight with a returning Brock Lesnar. After the brawl, The Visionary returned to the ring to continue his segment.

He was then confronted by Damian Priest, Dominik, and Rhea Ripley. Finn Balor was nowhere to be seen, and his allies didn't know where he was. The Archer of Infamy even teased cashing in his new Money in the Bank contract for the World Heavyweight Title.

During the segment, a non-title match between Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio was set for the main event of RAW. Towards the end of the bout, however, Priest interfered and attacked Rollins, resulting in the match ending via disqualification.

Damian wasn't done there as he continued his attack at ringside. He tried to powerbomb Seth into the announce table, but the latter managed to escape. However, Dominik attacked him from behind with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Damian Priest was about to cash in the contract, but Finn Balor showed up and blindsided Seth.

Seth Rollins managed to get away in the end, but the tension between Finn Balor and Damian Priest increased even more.

