Bully Ray says AEW must avoid bringing WWE legend out of retirement after 17 years during major feud

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 saw the shocking heel turn of 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry after he came up short against Sanada in the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match. Perry laid out his ally, Hook, with a clothesline after his loss, cementing his heel turn.

Following the betrayal, WWE legend and AEW commentator Taz mentioned how Perry had made a huge mistake by turning on The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil. After witnessing Jungle Boy's actions, Taz stepped away from the commentary desk for the rest of the pay-per-view.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast on Sirius XM, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray praised his long-time friend for making the moment believable through his commentary.

"They are going to have to be very careful about how they handle this, and Taz is going to have to play masterful defense. Those people in AEW are going to want to see Taz dump Jungle Boy on his head and choke him out (...) Taz's job is to deflect all of that and get it onto Hook. The money is not in Taz and Jungle Boy, he can't do physicality. That's not where the focus needs to be now — it's all on Hook."

Bully Ray also addressed the possibility of Taz coming out of retirement after 17 years to assist his son, Hook.

"But could you imagine the scene and the conflict that will happen if Jungle Boy ever takes Hook and throws him over the announce desk, right into his father's lap? Would an announcer help a wrestler up? No. But would an announcer help his son up? Maybe. That's a scene I want to see. I want to see the conflict within Taz, I want to see Jungle Boy take advantage of this situation." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Bully Ray calls Jungle Boy's line on AEW Dynamite unnecessary and demeaning

Last week on AEW Dynamite, 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry delivered his first heel promo, which captured the attention of WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray.

Jungle Boy came out to heavy boos on Dynamite. During his promo, one line left many with a sour taste as Perry claimed he was "banging the hottest b*tch in the entire place."

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray mentioned that the aforementioned Jungle Boy line was meaningless and that a WWE performer would have gotten into trouble for stating the same.

"I thought it was unnecessary. I thought it was demeaning, and if it would've been said by a WWE wrestler, you would've seen social media would go ballistic. The way Jungle Boy said it came across as crude."

