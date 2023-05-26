Bully Ray says WWE veteran's surprising AEW debut "lost its lustre a little bit"

Last night on AEW Dynamite, a former WWE Superstar made a surprising debut and it looks like Hall of Famer Bully Ray was not too thrilled about the debut.

Former NXT Champion Adam Cole shocked 'The Ocho' Chris Jericho by announcing his backup for their Unsanctioned match at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. It was none other than the WWE legend Sabu. Later, it was revealed that the ECW veteran would be the special enforcer for the bout.

During the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his honest thoughts on the veteran's debut. While he appreciates Sabu and everything he has offered for the growth of the business, he was not completely satisfied with his debut.

"I thought it was a surprise for the sake of a surprise. And when it comes to surprises, AEW does it so much now that I think it's lost its lustre a little bit. I mean, it was cool to see Sabu. As a person who started in this business and started in ECW with Sabu being the top guy, who has become friendly with Sabu, who has worked with Sabu, yada yada. Knowing the difficult times that he has been through in the past couple of years, it was good to see him," Bully Ray said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Bully Ray claims Cody Rhodes' WWE return made him bigger than AEW

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes surprised the fans by showing up as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38. Since his arrival, he has won his first Royal Rumble and main evented the grandest stage of them all as well. He is currently feuding with Brock Lesnar.

During an episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, the WWE veteran claimed that Rhodes is currently a bigger star than the entire company of All Elite Wrestling.

"Make no mistake, Dave, the day Cody made his entrance and his return at WrestleMania, Cody became a much bigger star than he ever was in AEW. He became bigger than AEW, he became bigger than any talents in AEW because it's a different stage," Ray said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

This past week on Monday Night RAW, Cody was beaten up by Lesnar ahead of their match at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. It will be interesting to see if Rhodes can defeat The Beast Incarnate again this weekend.

