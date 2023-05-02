Bully Ray shares a four-word reaction to former WWE star's AEW exit

Former WWE Superstar Bully Ray reacted to the news of AEW star Leva Bates's departure from the promotion.

Bates, known as the Librarian in the early days of AEW, has been with the promotion since April 2019, making appearances on numerous episodes.

In a statement posted on her Twitter account on May 1, Bates revealed that her contract with AEW ended. Despite leaving, she expressed gratitude for the lessons and her time in the promotion. She also mentioned that she was looking forward to focusing on herself.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray was among those who reacted to Bates' announcement. Ray took to Twitter to send her a message:

"Always proud of you," he wrote.

Bates' time with AEW has been eventful, with her character being involved in storylines that have been both entertaining and unique. Many fans loved her quirky librarian character and helped create memorable moments in AEW programming and on Being The Elite.

Leva Bates was spotted with Former WWE RAW Women's Champion

Leva Bates, an AEW star, recently shared a photo on Twitter with Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks).

The picture was taken at the Planet Comicon event in Kansas City, where Bates was a host. The duo had worked together in Nck in 2014 and 2015 and share a common interest in comic books and anime.

The picture shows the two wearing matching blue jackets, a nod to Bates' old WWE gimmick, Blue Pants.

Leva Bates @wrestlingleva



Day 2 of

11am hosting Mercedes Varnado Q&A

12pm signing

2pm hosting Final Fantasy Q&A

4pm hosting Chainsaw Man Q&A

5pm signing 🤘 The tag team you didn’t know you neededDay 2 of @PlanetComicon in full effect!11am hosting Mercedes Varnado Q&A12pm signing2pm hosting Final Fantasy Q&A4pm hosting Chainsaw Man Q&A5pm signing 🤘 The tag team you didn’t know you needed 💙Day 2 of @PlanetComicon in full effect! 11am hosting Mercedes Varnado Q&A12pm signing 2pm hosting Final Fantasy Q&A4pm hosting Chainsaw Man Q&A 5pm signing 🤘 https://t.co/d1RKA211xc

With Moné currently working with NJPW, fans are speculating about the possibility of her joining AEW due to the partnership between the two promotions.

