Photo: AEW star shares a picture with former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Moné)

An AEW star recently took to Twitter to share a photo with Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks in WWE). Leva Bates met up with the current IWGP Women's Champion at the Planet Comicon event in Kansas City.

Bates, who was a host at the convention, and Moné spent time in NXT together in 2014 and 2015. The two have since branched out from under WWE's developmental banner, with Bates signing for AEW in 2019 and Moné moving up to WWE's main roster before eventually departing the company last year.

The two are noted fans of comic books and anime, it can be seen in Bates' post kitted out in matching blue jackets — perhaps a nod to Leva's days in WWE as Blue Pants.

With many fans hoping to see Moné pop up in AEW soon, Bates' tweet will only add to the speculation.

Leva Bates @wrestlingleva



Day 2 of

11am hosting Mercedes Varnado Q&A

12pm signing

2pm hosting Final Fantasy Q&A

4pm hosting Chainsaw Man Q&A

The tag team you didn't know you needed 💙Day 2 of @PlanetComicon in full effect! 11am hosting Mercedes Varnado Q&A12pm signing 2pm hosting Final Fantasy Q&A4pm hosting Chainsaw Man Q&A 5pm signing 🤘

Fans desperately want to see Mercedes Moné in AEW

Mercedes Moné earned a lot of praise for her time in WWE as Sasha Banks. She is well-accomplished, having won championships in RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. She has won gold as a tag team performer as well.

Since her controversial exit from the company, Moné has grabbed many headlines and continues to be a cross-industry megastar. She recently signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling and won their IWGP Women's Championship after defeating KAIRI at Battle in the Valley.

Away from the ring, Moné has explored acting and wants to try her hand in music.

“There is so much that I’m creating right now. It’s all under an umbrella. I’m an actor, writer, producer, and extraordinaire entertainer. All within those realms, I’m doing something. You just have to stay tuned. You have a microphone, that’s something big I want to do. Not podcasting, but music,” she told Ahch -To Radio.

While Moné continues to be one of the most popular wrestlers in the world, there has been much speculation about what is next for The CEO. Given the working relationship between NJPW and AEW, fans could see her back on mainstream American television sooner rather than later.

